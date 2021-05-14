Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $162.19 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

