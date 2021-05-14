Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,460 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $173.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.