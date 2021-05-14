Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Match Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

MTCH stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

