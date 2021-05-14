Treat DAO Price Up 44.9% This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $11,555.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00004524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.15 or 0.00603706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00241469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01168559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01210299 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

