Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,609. The company has a market cap of C$237.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

