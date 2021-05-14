Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TRVI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 75,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,491. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

