Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Up 1.2%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

About Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

