Trias (old) (TRY) Price Hits $0.0073

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Trias (old) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trias (old) has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Trias (old) has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01180234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00067255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00115682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Trias (old) Profile

Trias (old) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

