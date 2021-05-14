Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

TOLWF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TOLWF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 5,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,707. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

