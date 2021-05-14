Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

Shares of TOLWF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

