Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.05 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.16.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE TCW traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.20. The company had a trading volume of 299,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$561.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.81.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.