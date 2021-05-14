Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.05 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.29.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.27. 592,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.76. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$2.35.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.