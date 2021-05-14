Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$3.40 to C$4.50. The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 13619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.49.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.4194479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

