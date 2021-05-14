Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Trip.com Group worth $47,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

