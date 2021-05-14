TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.59.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,865. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

