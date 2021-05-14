TRON Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and $4.13 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000975 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

