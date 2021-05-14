TRON Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.