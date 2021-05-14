TrueDeck Market Capitalization Achieves $638,104.98 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $638,104.98 and approximately $35,773.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00091963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01176936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00067803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00110172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062954 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

