TrueFeedBack Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $321,158.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

