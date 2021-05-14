TrueShares Structured Outcome April ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome April ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome April ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome April ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.