Truist Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $68.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

ATH stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.22. 24,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Athene by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

