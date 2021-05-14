Truist Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by Truist from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.32. 994,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $563.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

