Truist Securities Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $68.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATH. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Athene by 27.8% during the first quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 440,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Athene by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.