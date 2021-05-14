TrumpCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,874.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $870,132.17 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00079242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00071827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00329459 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00043474 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004322 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

