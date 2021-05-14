TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TTGPF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

