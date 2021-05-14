Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

