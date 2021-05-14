Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 62.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of TUFN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

