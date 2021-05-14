TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and $2.47 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,240,949,140 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

