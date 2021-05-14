Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of Two Harbors Investment worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $6,484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.