Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

TSN opened at $80.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

