U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $61.10 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

