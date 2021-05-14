UCA Coin Price Tops $0.0021 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. UCA Coin has a market cap of $4.20 million and $31,812.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00234040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.90 or 0.01082703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.89 or 0.01186832 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,305,121,276 coins and its circulating supply is 2,027,392,652 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

