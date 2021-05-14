UGAS 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

