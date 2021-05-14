UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of UGI worth $120,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

