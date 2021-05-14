Ultra Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $124.65 million and $2.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,997.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.93 or 0.02573981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.33 or 0.00670686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00071283 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001837 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003125 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

