Ultrapar Participações Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,052 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 18,318% compared to the typical volume of 22 call options.

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.83. 22,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

