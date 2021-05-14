UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $25.56 or 0.00050272 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $61.01 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,419,973 coins and its circulating supply is 60,448,294 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

