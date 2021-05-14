UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $953.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.