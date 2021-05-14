Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$83.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

