Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 61.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 63.9% higher against the US dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $555,789.95 and approximately $50,356.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.73 or 0.00621411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00237846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.01093679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.21 or 0.01209080 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

