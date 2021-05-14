Unido EP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $495,401.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $495,401.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00620198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00237104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.63 or 0.01127992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.01200270 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,923,489 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.