UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $454.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $452.09 million. UniFirst reported sales of $445.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $440,341. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 388.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $4,944,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $222.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $145.96 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

