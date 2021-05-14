UniMex Network Achieves Market Cap of $16.98 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00005095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $16.98 million and $121,934.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00091788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.62 or 0.00621183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00237205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.01135623 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $598.79 or 0.01205212 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,706,941 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

