Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Skylands Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 8.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $225.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

