Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

