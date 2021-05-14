Unisocks Price Hits $94,802.62 on Top Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $29.77 million and approximately $9,028.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $94,802.62 or 1.91625884 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00091598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.79 or 0.01163859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00067763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109463 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

