United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of United Airlines worth $194,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

