United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,475,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The company has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

