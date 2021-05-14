United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.41. The stock had a trading volume of 79,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

