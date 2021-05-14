United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.06 and its 200-day moving average is $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

